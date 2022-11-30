Final Score

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens runs into the end zone for a score against Kilgore, in what ended up being the final touchdown of his career. The Ricebird back is in the running for the 2022 Mr. Texas Football.

For the second year in a row, El Campo Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens II has been named a Mr. Texas Football semifinalist.

    Owens’ competition this year is stout, with 24 other athletes up for the award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.