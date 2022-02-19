El Campo lifted big weight at their home tri-meet last Wednesday.
The Ricebirds had two powerlifters with lifts of more than 1,400 pounds.
Senior Kerry North combined for a lift of 1,425 pounds and fellow senior Juan Leal had 1,420 pounds, finishing first and second respectively.
Leal had a squat of 620 pounds, while North had a 380-pound bench press.
Ladybird Kaylyn Mendez lifted the second most weight in the girls meet, combining for 795 pounds. Mendez finished first in the 132-pound class, she had a squat of 315 pounds and a bench press 165 pounds both tied for the second most at the meet.
LOUISE
Competing against 4A and 3A schools, the Louise powerlifting team fared well at the Dale Taska Invitational at Tidehaven last Saturday.
The Lady Hornets finished in fourth place, six points behind Bay City. The Hornets had nine points and came in sixth place.
The Lady Hornets had two top finishes.
In the 148-pound weight class, Alyssa Jones came in first with a combined lift of 620 pounds. Jones had a deadlift of 280 pounds, tied for fourth at the meet.
Natalie Sanchez was second in the 97-pound weight class, lifting a combined 370 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.