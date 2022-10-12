There was tough competition for Wharton County Player of the Week honors in week seven. El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II earns the week seven recognition for his performance in the Ricebirds’ 37-27 win over the Bay City Blackcats last Friday night at home.
Owens tallied three touchdowns, two coming on the ground and one as a passer. The Ricebird senior on the ground rushed the ball for 167 yards on 19 carries, gaining just under nine yards an attempt.
