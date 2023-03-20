Track season is fully under way, with the completion of the Ricebird Relays last week. El Campo’s boys and girls track team saw good competition, competing against other 4A schools from around the area and Huntsville a 5A program.
The Ladybirds came in fifth place, out of 11 schools, with 61 points. The Needville girls’ team won the meet with 129 points. The Ricebirds had 54 points and came in seventh place, out of 11 schools. The Ricebirds were six points behind Bellville. The Needville boys’ team won the meet with 106 points.
Ladybird freshman Madison Holmes turned heads as one of the top girls’ competitors at the meet, scoring 25 points, for second-best at the Ricebird Relays.
Holmes was first in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet 9.75 inches, almost a full foot better than second place. She was second in the 200-meter dash, a tenth of a second behind first place. She also ran the anchor leg in the 4x100, and closed a big gap, finishing within a half second of the top spot.
The Ladybird relay teams placed third in the 4x100, second in the 4x200 and the 4x400 was seventh.
El Campo’s girls’ team had two other athletes grab top-five finishes in three different events. Ladybird sophomore Adeline Hundl was second in the 100-meter hurdle and fourth in the high jump. Ladybird senior Kendra Miller was fifth in the shot put.
Ricebird junior Oliver Miles made it to state last year and seems to be on the same path again. Miles at the Ricebird Relays scored 21.5 points, third best at the meet.
Miles was first in the triple jump and the long jump. His triple jump was more than three feet better than second place and his long jump was a foot and a half better than second. Miles also ran in the 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays.
El Campo’s relay teams had their best finish in the 4x100, coming in third place, the 4x200 was fifth and they placed sixth in the 4x400-meter relay.
Ricebird senior Issiah Battiest and sophomore Quincy Thornton both had top finishes. Thornton turned in a blazing time in the 100-meter dash, just over a half second away from first place. Battiest tied for first in the shot put, throwing the nearly nine-pound ball 43 feet and two inches.
The district meet will be held in Navasota on April 12-13.
The Louise Lady Hornets and Hornets were the only 2A school competing in the Leopard Relays in Van Vleck last week.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets came in last place, but they competed well against the larger schools.
The Hornets placed in the top five in six different events. Louise senior Tony Martinez came in first in two events, the 800 and 1,600-meter run. Martinez was close to 20 seconds faster than second place in the 1,600-meter run.
Louise sophomore Landon Trevino was fourth and fifth in the 300 and 110-meter hurdle respectively. Hornet senior Damian Gundelach was fifth in the discus and the Louise boys 4x200-meter team came in fourth.
The Lady Hornets track team had five events in the top-five with their 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay coming in third and fourth place respectively. Louise senior Addison Lewis was third in the long jump and freshman Vandy Kocian was third in the triple jump. Lady Hornet senior Kaileigh Kocurek came in fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Louise will compete in the district meet in Ganado on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.