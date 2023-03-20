Watch Him Soar

All eyes are on El Campo junior Oliver Miles as he kicks his feet in front of him and gets ready to land in the sand pit during his triple jump attempt at the Ricebird Relays last week in El Campo. Miles last season made it to state and won the silver medal in the triple jump. Miles is one of the many El Campo athletes that are on the track team but is also competing in another sport at the same time like baseball, softball, or soccer.

Track season is fully under way, with the completion of the Ricebird Relays last week. El Campo’s boys and girls track team saw good competition, competing against other 4A schools from around the area and Huntsville a 5A program.

The Ladybirds came in fifth place, out of 11 schools, with 61 points. The Needville girls’ team won the meet with 129 points. The Ricebirds had 54 points and came in seventh place, out of 11 schools. The Ricebirds were six points behind Bellville. The Needville boys’ team won the meet with 106 points.

