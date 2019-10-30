Former El Campo Ricebirds center Joey Hunt has waited patiently on the Seattle Seahawks roster for his shot. With starting center Justin Britt out for the season with an injury, Hunt, his backup, will get a chance to start the rest of the way.
“Unfortunately, Justin Britt got hurt and hurt his knee and we’ll know more, but it looks like he’s got something that’s going to keep him out and we’ll see what happens,” Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll said following the team’s win over the Falcons. “On the other side of that Joey Hunt jumped in there, he’s been preparing for this opportunity forever, he’s been a great worker and a total team guy and he’ll do a really good job filling the spot. Really smart guy and he’s ready to go. He’ll fill in just like our guys do.”
Hunt in 2016 was drafted by the Seahawks in the sixth round. In Four seasons the former Wharton County standout has played in 26 games and started three times. Hunt this year hasn’t gotten a start yet, but he’s been used by the Seahawks in bigger substitution packages.
The Seahawks had an opportunity to make a move for another starting center before the trade deadline but chose to rely on Hunt who’s been in the system for four years.
“Joey has been there the whole time. He has been such a great team member, he’s always looked for his opportunities, when he’s had them he’s jumped in,” Carroll said Monday on The Pete Carroll Show with 710 ESPN Seattle’s Danny and Gallant. “This is a big deal for him, really excited for him to take over the spot.”
The Seahawks this Sunday will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.