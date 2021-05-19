The El Campo Ricebirds had a dominant showing, winning all three of their games at the Grand Oaks seven-on-seven state qualifying tournament (SQT) Saturday morning.
The Ricebirds beat Houston Worthing, Palestine Westwood and Splendora to win pool B earning a trip to the start tournament for the first time since 2017.
In the Ricebirds’ first SQT of the season, they made their presence felt allowing three touchdowns and 18 total points on defense while the offense scored 90 points.
“It’s a good start and that was our goal coming here and to do it in our first (SQT) takes some of the pressure off,” Ricebirds head coach Chad Worrell said. “Going forward it gives us some options to get plenty of reps for different kids. We started off a little slow in the first and third games but the kids battled back and made plays when they had to. I’m super proud of the way competed.”
The Ricebirds defense had four interceptions run back for a touchdown, two from incoming senior David Ursery and incoming juniors Casen Barden and Hal Erwin.
“We were all connected, we all knew what to do and how to win the ball,” Ursery said. “I love this (defense). It’s not too much thinking. You just play your man. If you have someone all night, you lock him up all night.”
Against Houston Worthing, El Campo’s defense shined their brightest. El Campo picked off four Houston Worthing passes and didn’t allow them more than one first down on any of their possessions.
El Campo in the finale with Splendora had a hard time getting going. Despite making it to the goal line on their first possession, it wasn’t until seconds left on the fourth drive that they made it into the end zone.
Incoming senior quarterback Isaiah Anderson found incoming junior Rueben Owens ll in the back of the endzone on a short pass to put El Campo ahead before halftime.
Splendora trailing 7-0 connected on a long pass play inside the goal line, but El Campo’s defense held and forced a turnover.
Three plays later and Anderson found Owens again to put the Ricebirds ahead 14-0. Splendora answered with a long drive filled with short passes and converted on a third and short to get their first score.
El Campo’s incoming sophomore Stephen Norman caught the Ricebirds’ final touchdown to put them ahead 21-6. Erwin ended the game catching his fourth interception of the tournament.
Owens was on the receiving end of a lot of passes Saturday afternoon, but incoming junior Sloan Hubert had multiple big catches throughout the tournament along with numerous other Ricebirds.
“I love the routes, (coach) spreads us out and (coach) knows we’ve got playmakers to get the ball to and he uses us,” Owens said. “It feels good to qualify for state. We’ve still got more to go too, but (it’s great).”
