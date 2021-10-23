El Campo junior running back Rueben Owens II had a stellar Friday night against the Brazosport Exporters earning him the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football player of the Week trophy for week eight.
The award is given weekly to one player from each classification who turned in the best performance.
Owens in week eight finished with five touchdowns and 342 yards on 20 carries. El Campo’s junior running back averaged more than 15 yards a rushing attempt.
“I felt like I had a great game, helped my team win,” Owens said. “We practice real hard every day and it feels good to come out and be 2-0 in district.”
The Ricebirds offense has exploded this season, averaging more than 50 points per game. Owens has been a big part of the Ricebirds taking the next step offensively. Through seven games this year he has already eclipsed his yards from last season, which included 11 games.
“We have new play-calling, new plays, (head) coach (Chad) Worrell, the line,” Owens said. “It feels good to win all these games with a great offense.”
Owens has ran behind the same line for a few years now, seniors Kerry North and Juan Leal have been blocking for Owens since he was a freshman. Seniors Jack Dorotik and Lucas Pfeil and junior Luke Wenglar joined in last year.
“This line is great,” Owens said. “They work hard every day. They lift hard and practice hard, they’re great.”
The Built Ford Tough award is his first.
The Ricebirds are rolling, since their loss in the second week, they’ve been hard to stop. The offense has put up big numbers and the defense has improved from its early-season growing pains.
“We’re all excited. We feel like we got a good chance to win state,” Owens said. “We got a really good offense. Our defense isn’t bad, we just have to work on tackling and all that and we’ll be good.”
Along with duties on offense, the Ricebirds do use Owens on defense in the secondary.
