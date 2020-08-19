The El Campo Ladybirds dropped to 0-3 on the season following a home loss Saturday morning to the Calhoun Lady Sandcrabs.
The Ladybirds have played tough teams so far. Of the three teams they’ve played, East Bernard was a 3A regional quarterfinalist and Calhoun last season was 5A school.
While the Ladybirds are gauging themselves against top teams, they’re still a new team that is learning a from a new coach and fitting in new players to the team.
“(We have) room for improvement in all aspects of the game,” Coach Kelsey Johns said. “(We’re still) figuring out what line up works best for these girls.”
With a large graduated senior class that, El Campo this season only had five returners including, two who were starters in libero Mackenzie Matlock and hitter Kate Bodungen. The volleyball team is working in six new plaers this season.
The Ladybirds Friday will be on the road to play Sweeny. Next week they’ll have back-to-back home games against Edna on Tuesday and their annual rivalry game with Bay City will be Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.