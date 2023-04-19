El Campo junior pitcher Dean Poenitzsch beat the state-ranked Needville Bluejays on the road last week, to earn Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honors for games from April 10 through April 15.
Poenitzsch held Needville in check, the only run coming on a solo home run late in the game. The Ricebird junior pitched to contact, allowing his defense behind him to help him keep Needville off the scoreboard.
As a hitter, his single late in the game broke a scoreless tie, driving in the first run of the game. In two games, he went 3/7 at the plate driving in three Ricebirds and scoring two runs.
Louise - Ethan Wendel (senior) threw a five-inning no-hitter against Bloomington, striking out 14 batters
Louise - Kyle Anderson (junior) in two games went 4/7 with two doubles and four stolen bases
El Campo - Kyle Barosh (senior) stole five bases against Royal
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek (senior) in two games went 3/8 with four RBIs and a stolen base
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus (junior) allowed no hits in 6.2 innings of work against Van Vleck, striking out seven
