Dean Poenitzsch

As a hitter, his single late in the game broke a scoreless tie, driving in the first run of the game. In two games, he went 3/7 at the plate driving in three Ricebirds and scoring two runs.

El Campo junior pitcher Dean Poenitzsch beat the state-ranked Needville Bluejays on the road last week, to earn Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honors for games from April 10 through April 15.

Poenitzsch held Needville in check, the only run coming on a solo home run late in the game. The Ricebird junior pitched to contact, allowing his defense behind him to help him keep Needville off the scoreboard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.