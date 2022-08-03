Hit The Deck

Louise junior Monica Montes dives for the volleyball as part of the touch 10 drill during practice Monday afternoon.  Also pictured is junior Madison Grant (left) and freshman Deavia Johnson. Louise will be in Boling on Saturday for their second scrimmage of the season.

Diving and hustle was the theme of the Louise Lady Hornets’ first volleyball practice Monday afternoon.

Under new head coach Amber Miles, the Lady Hornets, around 20 strong, went through skills and footwork drills during the second part of their two-a-day practice.

