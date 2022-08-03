Diving and hustle was the theme of the Louise Lady Hornets’ first volleyball practice Monday afternoon.
Under new head coach Amber Miles, the Lady Hornets, around 20 strong, went through skills and footwork drills during the second part of their two-a-day practice.
Aside from smaller numbers, Miles was happy with what she saw in her first official practice.
“It was actually a lot better than I expected,” Miles said. “We didn’t have as many girls turn out that we thought would come out. I think with what we had we’re going to have a pretty decent team.”
Miles is hoping the Lady Hornets will be able to field three teams, but she’ll need more students to turn out for that to happen.
The Lady Hornets spent time working on passing and hustling. The touch 10 drill was a highlight of practice on the first day. One player at a time, sprinted back and forth across the court trying to get their hand on every ball Miles threw over the net. The drill forced Lady Hornets to go all out and in some cases, dive to get to the ball.
“We’re definitely going to learn how to dive,” Miles said. “I’m hoping to bring that down to them (this year).”
With Miles still getting to know most of the girls and figuring out their skill levels, positions will be fluid. The Lady Hornets will have two scrimmages this week. Louise will be in El Campo on Friday morning, facing teams from El Campo, Cuero and Edna. Louise will be in Bay City on Saturday.
Miles, a graduate of Louise, before coming back home to coach, spent three years as a middle school coach in Tidehaven.
“It’s nerve-wracking, but it is nice being back where you know most the people, familiar with the school and everybody around here,” she said.
Miles was part of the Louise team that won the 1A volleyball championship in 2009. She is hoping to bring back some of the same style of coaching that Bryan Branch had when he led her team to the state championship.
“Structured, but fun. I want them to have a lot of fun but also we’re not going to jack around and waste time,” Miles said. “Kind of like what coach (Bryan) Branch did with us. We enjoyed our practices, but we knew what was expected of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.