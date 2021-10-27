The Louise Hornets (6-3, 4-1) have a chance to make history against the Yorktown Wildcats (5-3, 3-1) Friday night in El Campo at 7 p.m.
With a win over the Wildcats, the Hornets will lock up their first second-place finish since 2007.
“We’re telling the kids this is a big game for us,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said. “We’re trying to get our kids to focus this week and really work on the little things to get better and get a victory. We can’t make any mistakes, we can’t have bad snaps and those types of things that we can control.”
Wildcats senior Kalen Barefield is a player the Hornets will have to keep an eye on, on both sides of the field. Bill likened the Wildcats’ use of Barefield to the way they used Rogeric Schooler last season.
Barefield is the Wildcats number one pass-catching option, second-leading rusher and he has two interceptions and nine pass breakups.
Yorktown will pass the ball, their senior Drew Alexander has 1,800 yards through the air.
“They’re real well-coached,” Bill said. “They got a really good and talented quarterback. The running back is like a utility player, he’s a very talented runner. The defensive line is pretty good. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Barefield last season had nearly 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their 35-14 win over the Hornets. Bill feels Louise is more ready for Yorktown this season.
Yorktown had an off week last Friday.
The Hornets come into the game riding a 42-0 win over Pettus. Louise’s running game controlled the game, rushing for more than 300 yards. Hornet sophomore Tayveon Kimble had a big game picking up 178 yards on seven carries.
While Louise’s running game has been potent most of the season, Kimble’s arm could prove to be a needed weapon Friday night. Speedster junior wide receiver Andrew Huerta has more than 400 yards on 25 catches this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.