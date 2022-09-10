We received some much-needed rain to sweeten the bays and get the fish out of the rivers and the fishing has taken off.
Our redfish have been stacked on local shorelines chasing schools of shrimp and shad and are just starting to pod up. We have been seeing small schools of five to 10 fish herding bait which is a good sign for the upcoming months. We have been catching these reds on live shrimp rigged about one foot under popping corks, and also by throwing pumpkinseed and pearl paddle tails on 1/4 leadheads right on the bank in front of the red schools.
The trout bite has still been off, but the bigger sand trout have moved into the bay to make up for slot trout. Lots and lots of good eating sand trout in the 13-14” range have been in our deeper water structures for about the last three weeks, live shrimp under a cork or 3” gulp shrimp under a cork has worked best.
Flounder gigging is starting to pick up, with lots of locals sticking solid fish up to 18” on local shorelines with lighter winds in the evenings. The amount of bait in the bays is unbelievable, I cannot wait to see what fall fishing is going to be like. We should have good bird action in the bays and when the redfish really start schooling, look out it is going to be on.
– This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at Palaciosguideservice.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife Fishing Reports
The surf is holding small sharks and redfish on cut shad or mullet. Bolivar Jetty holding trout near the end by rocks early on popping cork and shrimp, free-lined croaker, and drifting paddle tails or twitching assassin. Trout in the channel close to rocks on free-lined shrimp or croaker, and live bait under popping cork.
– Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
Shoreline catches around Eagle Point of speckled trout with the occasional redfish on the rise as water temperatures cool.
Open bay gas wells still producing scattered catches of trout. Live shrimp under popping corks work best but some anglers are catching fish on soft plastics.
– Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Inside the ICW by Greens is holding redfish drifting the grass bank with a popping cork with soft plastic or live bait. Carancahua Reef holding trout, look for birds or restless bait to point out the fish.
Bird Island to the south of Cold Pass holds large numbers of trout for waders throwing artificials, Carolina rigged croaker, or popping cork with live bait. Rocks at the mouth of Chocolate Bay holding redfish by shoals.
– Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
Fishing has been amazing for redfish, drum and trout in the Pass, Bastrop, Chocolate and Christmas Bays. When the winds allow the surf is on fire with live shrimp and croaker. Flounder fishing has been fair. Surf fishing along the beachfront has been good for gafftop, sharks, and bull redfish.
– Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
