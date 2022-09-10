Gary Figirova

El Campo Gary Figirova holding a big fish.

We received some much-needed rain to sweeten the bays and get the fish out of the rivers and the fishing has taken off.

Our redfish have been stacked on local shorelines chasing schools of shrimp and shad and are just starting to pod up. We have been seeing small schools of five to 10 fish herding bait which is a good sign for the upcoming months. We have been catching these reds on live shrimp rigged about one foot under popping corks, and also by throwing pumpkinseed and pearl paddle tails on 1/4 leadheads right on the bank in front of the red schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.