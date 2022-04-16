Wharton County Junior College Athletic Director Keith Case will receive one of Mississippi’s highest sports honors.
Case, a Needville resident, will be inducted into the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, April 26, at the Hinds Community College Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.
“There have been a lot of great athletes and coaches that come through the 15 junior colleges there. A lot of guys in the NFL, MLB, NBA and coaches I have the utmost respect for,” Case said. “While you’re coaching you don’t think about (the Hall of Fame), your thought is what is in front of you. From that standpoint, it’s like I don’t know if I deserve this or not, but is it appreciated. More than you know, it’s greatly appreciated.”
Case graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree from William Carey. He was the head baseball coach at Co-Lin for 21 years until his retirement in 2013. He also was the college’s assistant athletic director and a mathematics instructor.
Case guided the Wolves to eight National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Regional Tournament appearances and five MACJC State Tournaments. His 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2005 teams won the NJCAA Region XXIII Division II championship and advanced to the NJCAA Central District Tournaments. The 2000 and 2005 teams advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series, and finished No. 4 in the nation.
Case was named NJCAA Region XXIII Coach of the Year in 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2005. Case received the Louisville Slugger Excellence in Coaching Award in 1998. He was awarded Diamond Baseball Company’s Coach of the Year in 2000, 2001 and 2005.
While at Co-Lin, Case compiled 633 victories as a head coach, which at that time accounted for the most wins among active coaches in Mississippi and was third overall in state history.
After retiring from Co-Lin, Case became the head baseball coach for the WCJC Pioneers in 2013. When joining the junior college, his goal was to try and prove himself to his new school and community.
“You come to a new place after spending that much time developing a name (somewhere else), you come over here and kind of get your engine going again because you got to do it again, nobody knows who you are and nobody cares,” Case said.
With Wharton, his 2016 team was conference and NJCAA Region 14 runner-up. In 2019, Case ended his coaching career with a total of 788 career wins. He became the athletic director at the college in 2020 and continues in that position today.
As the WCJC athletic director, Case has helped build the new baseball field in Corrbit Park, start the Hall of Fame, and has helped get smaller projects off the ground like putting in new flooring in the gym to make it better for the volleyball athletes and refurbishing the weight room with new equipment.
