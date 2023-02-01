Power Slap League, who, what and WHY???
For those that aren’t sure what I typed, the Power Slap League is exactly what it sounds like.
Power Slap League, who, what and WHY???
For those that aren’t sure what I typed, the Power Slap League is exactly what it sounds like.
Dana White, the promoter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has started a new league or sport. Okay, let’s actually not call it a sport, but rather a joke in which two opponents slap each other silly, literally.
For years, I have seen clips of people in Russia doing this and thought, that’s pretty funny. The more famous clip is this monster of a man slapping the bejesus out of a tiny tattooed guy, sending his soul into another dimension. However, never in my wildest dreams did I think, you know what, this should be on TV. But, the new Power Slap League is on TV and they are steaming forward to their first-ever pay-per-view, which yours truly won’t be watching.
Following a show I was watching this past week, I found myself checking out the show, to see what some of the buzz on social media was all about. After watching the first two “fights” I was a little shocked about what type of world I stumbled upon. One of the funnier moments in the 5-10 minutes I could bare, was seeing a fairly scrawny guy with pink hair. While doing the run-up to his “fight” in an interview, he said, “I’m 40 years old and now can call myself an athlete,” Mr. Pink’s hair, was knocked silly and quickly.
Both of the “fights” that I saw ended with the opponent likely suffering concussions and watching someone go through that on TV, is a pretty sick feeling.
I can’t be a hypocrite, I do enjoy UFC fights and watching football, which is violent, but it’s nothing like this.
These crazy dudes are getting slapped in the face by someone swinging their arm as hard as they can, with no protection, no nothing to stop the oncoming slap.
What makes this slap fighting even worse is the tiny amount of money fighters are making, allegedly.
Former UFC light heavyweight Eric Spicely shared in a tweet saying he was offered $2,000 to fight and another $2,000 to win, which is absolutely insane.
I mean, I’m not going to say I wouldn’t let someone slap me for any amount of money. Clearly, I have a price, but it isn’t $4,000.
If you haven’t seen Power Slap on TV, consider this a public service announcement and just avoid it.
