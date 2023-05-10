uns, and hard-hit balls turned into recorded outs for Brazosport and even an Exporter fell halfway down the first base line as he tried to beat out a ground ball.
The Exporters encountered hard luck throughout their Class 4A-Region 4 bi-district series with the El Campo Ricebirds Friday night in Brazosport. Pitching carried the Ricebirds in game one and it was no different in the second game.
The Ricebirds got on the board in the top of the third inning when leadoff hitter senior Brock Rod hit a liner to center field to score junior Cole Dewey, who reached on an error to lead off the frame.
In the meantime, not much was going for Brazosport’s bats against El Campo sophomore starter Lane Schulz.
Exporter Nathan Cruz was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the third. Austin Haynes was retired on a loud out to center field for the second out in the inning, and Cruz was caught stealing second base to end the frame with Ricebird junior Dean Poenitzsch throwing him out. He would throw out two runners in the game.
Schulz gave the Ricebirds five one-hit innings of work, before giving way to senior Kyle Barosh, who got the final six outs in the game.
The pair struck out 10 batters while allowing two hits.
“We gave up two hits and struckout 26 in 14 innings. That’s pretty impressive,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “If we can keep up that pace, we will be very tough to beat. Lane and Kyle (Barosh) did exactly what we needed them to do and threw up seven zeroes together. All three (pitchers in the series) did a fantastic job.”
Brazosport was retired in order in the fourth and had its running game stymied again in the fifth to end the inning. Adrian Lopez walked to open the fifth. After Jayden Torres and Trent Matthews struck out, Lopez was caught stealing second.
“They were able to take us out of a lot of things we like to do offensively, and that’s a credit to the guys they put on the mound,” Brazosport coach Chris Nabors said.
El Campo put up an insurmountable lead in the top of the sixth with a four-run inning. Rod reached on an infield hit to open the inning. After a strikeout, Poenitzsch drove Rod home with an RBI double off the base of the wall. Ricebird junior Oliver Miles followed with a bunt single, and senior Bryce Rasmussen cashed both runners in with a two-run double to right field, extending the Ricebird lead to 4-0.
Ricebird sophomore James Dorotik followed with an RBI single to plate Rasmussen.
Despite trailing 5-0, the Exporters continued to fight off Barosh in relief in the bottom of the sixth.
The Exporters put traffic on the base paths with two reaching on a pair of one-out walks. A ground-out moved both runners up 90 feet, but Barosh came back and got a strikeout to end the threat.
El Campo’s pitching in the two-game series stamped out any hope of Exporter magic, holding them to two hits in 14 innings, to go with 26 strikeouts. The Exporters came into the series as the second-place team in District 26.
District 25, pulled off the District 26 sweep, with Bellville, Needville and Sealy and El Campo all winning their bi-district matchups.
El Campo in the second round will face the Boerne Greyhounds in a three-game series at Del Valle High School, near Austin, game one will be Thursday at 6 p.m., and games two and three (if needed) will be Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Boerne finished first in District 27 and went 13-2 in district, beating Cuero in round one. Both teams shared a similar opponent this season in Cuero, El Campo also beat them earlier in the year.
Boerne went four rounds deep last season.
“(Boerne is) very talented and well coached. They do everything right and can really score on the offensive side of the ball,” Clay said. “They have several DI players and they all execute at a high level. It should be a really fun se
