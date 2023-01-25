Staying Alive

El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis jumps in the air to catch a pass to keep the possession alive. Also pictured is junior Jake Samaripa.

Despite the Sealy Tigers being winless in district, after a 33-0 start to last year’s game, the El Campo Ricebirds were in for a fight on the road Friday night.

El Campo took an early lead but Sealy gave them their toughest game so far with El Campo holding on for the 76-65 win, to stay perfect in district play.

