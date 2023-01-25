Despite the Sealy Tigers being winless in district, after a 33-0 start to last year’s game, the El Campo Ricebirds were in for a fight on the road Friday night.
El Campo took an early lead but Sealy gave them their toughest game so far with El Campo holding on for the 76-65 win, to stay perfect in district play.
“I’m extremely proud, but I’m more proud of how much harder we have been working as a program in practice,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “The intensity has really picked up and our kids are getting better each and every practice.”
A strong fourth quarter from senior Cruz Gonzales and timely threes from junior Ke’Shunn Smith helped El Campo hold off the Tigers.
Sealy and El Campo were deadlocked at 30 at the half, and the two teams traded shots with the Tigers taking a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
El Campo, after settling for threes for a large part of the game, started to work the ball inside and in the fourth quarter they went 13 for 19 at the free-throw line.
Ricebird junior Oliver Miles erased the Sealy lead, making two free throws after getting fouled on a putback attempt. Miles, in the fourth, was a perfect six for six at the line. Sealy followed with an airball on a three, El Campo junior Jake Samaripa on the other side of the court found a cutting junior La’Darian Lewis who finished a reverse layup.
Sealy again fought back and pulled within one point after a made three.
Miles again came through from the line after getting fouled on a putback attempt.
El Campo’s defense started to strengthen with five minutes left to play. Smith forced an over and back and Samaripa drained a three as El Campo started to stretch their lead.
Gonzales added in a putback and finished a layup off a no-look pass from Lewis during the Ricebirds’ quick 9-2 run to give El Campo an eight-point lead.
Trailing, Sealy opted to foul El Campo and force them to make free throws, which they did. El Campo’s defense held Sealy to long three-point shots and they rebounded well keeping them to one attempt a possession.
“This is just the beginning, the second round we’ve got to come out and show what we can really do,” La’Darian said. “We went through a lot of adversity in this game. (Sealy) came out to play in the first (half) and we were just off.”
El Campo had three players in double-digit scoring with Miles scoring a game-high 29 points, Lewis had 15 and Smith added in 12 points, all coming on made threes.
The El Campo basketball program will face Navasota on Friday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.