Only 16 basketball teams are still alive after two rounds of the playoffs, and the El Campo Ricebirds are one of them after beating the Bandera Bulldogs Friday night at Seguin High School.
El Campo’s defense was pesky and badgered the Bulldogs, separating 59-43 for the win.
“We put even more pressure on them in the second half, because a lot of people have to think fast against us,” Ricebird junior La’Darian Lewis said.
According to Leader-News research, the win was the first time in the school’s history that the Ricebirds have won two playoff games in a season.
“These kids have worked hard all year to get to this point,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said. “We’re definitely not done, but I’m proud of these guys.”
While an exciting accomplishment, the celebration after the game was muted.
“It brings joy to our town and our team,” Ricebird junior Oliver Miles said. “As a (team) we put in all this hard work to get to this point.”
La’Darian added the team’s eyes are focused on more.
“We’ve got two (wins) but it’s not enough,” La’Darian said.
Miles in the game before played hero, to help the team escape West Columbia, against Bandrea, he and Lewis came up clutch. The duo scored a combined 44 of the Ricebirds’ 59 points.
Lewis got in trouble in the first half and had to sit a majority of the second quarter, allowing Bandera to keep the game tight with El Campo taking a slim four-point lead into the locker room.
Back on the court, El Campo’s defense intensified, forcing Bandera turnovers and limiting them to long three-point attempts.
Bandera opened up the second half with a pair of made free-throws to make it 30-28, the closest they would get the rest of the night. El Campo raced out to a nine-point lead, on the backs of a quick 7-0 run.
The Bulldogs added a three to keep them close and stop the run, but it was quickly answered by Lewis with a three-pointer of his own. El Campo’s defense on the following possession harrassed Bandera forcing them into an over-and-back call.
Leading by nine points, El Campo passed the ball around the arc, making Bandrea chase them back and forth, milking 40 seconds off the clock. Lewis eventually got the ball and shot a mid-range jumper, but it rimed out. Ricebird senior Isaiah Battiest outjumped a crowd of defenders and tipped the ball in to make the game 42-30, giving them a lead they would maintain the rest of the way.
Bandera had a tough time with the Ricebird defense, Miles, Lewis and junior Jake Samaripa trapped players and forced bad passes and quick offensive plays. Battiest, Miles and seniors Cruz Gonzales and Travon Jackson controlled the glasses and made it tough for the Bulldogs to get more than one possession. In the second quarter, sophomore Jabary Foley came in for Lewis and played well, making a couple of difficult layups to help El Campo stay in front.
El Campo basketball has had a long journey, just four short years ago, the Ricebirds were in the midst of a three-year-long district losing streak. Before that, playoff appearances were sprinkled in throughout the school’s history with only two teams even winning a first-round game.
2001 was the last time El Campo made it to the second round, with that team losing a tight five-point game to La Marque.
Rueben Owens, who played on that team was happy to see this current group of Ricebirds break through the second round.
“I’m so proud of that team and the coach,” Owens said. “Congratulations to them, and I’m proud to be a Ricebird.”
The Ricebirds will meet the Stafford Spartans at George Ranch High School Tuesday night.
Stafford was ranked ninth in the last Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings. The Ricebirds played in Stafford’s tournament earlier this season. While they didn’t play each other, they faced the same teams. El Campo last played Stafford during the 2019 season, when the two shared the same district.
