Well, that was a unique week of the football contest, wasn’t it? To the few people who entered the contest and got every single college game correct and still didn’t win, that’s painful. Don’t give up you will breakthrough surely sometime soon. However, it won’t be this week with only two college games available to be picked. The football contest is very heavy on pro-football in honor of their return.
The high card and first-place winner in week one of the contest goes to Will Garrett of El Campo with 14 right. His only misses were Needville and Bloomington. Fighting it out for second and third place with 13 correct picks were Kenny Stinson, Bubba Dornak and J.C. Franz, all of El Campo.
Dornak hoped for an offensive explosion in Louise with 45 points. Unfortunately for him, it was a more muted scoring night with 33 points scored. Franz takes home second-place with a prediction of 28 and Stinson’s guess of 27 gives him third.
To all those that entered, thanks for playing. As a reminder, if you’re reading these words, you can send in an entry and see if you are the Leader-News week two football contest winner.
-Joshua Reese
Sports Editor
