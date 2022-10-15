Louise Falls

The Louise Hornets (2-6, 1-3) had a tough time with the Falls City Beavers  (3-4, 2-1), losing 56-6 at home Friday night.

Despite the lopsided loss, the Hornets had their chances to score on the Beaver’s defense but weren’t able to convert more than once. The Hornets’ lone score came on a 20-yard connection from senior quarterback Roy Arrambide to sophomore Caleb Taylor in the second quarter.

