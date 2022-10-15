The Louise Hornets (2-6, 1-3) had a tough time with the Falls City Beavers (3-4, 2-1), losing 56-6 at home Friday night.
Despite the lopsided loss, the Hornets had their chances to score on the Beaver’s defense but weren’t able to convert more than once. The Hornets’ lone score came on a 20-yard connection from senior quarterback Roy Arrambide to sophomore Caleb Taylor in the second quarter.
“We were either a block or a tackle away from making it (a closer game),” Louise head football coach Joe Bill said.
Early in the first quarter, the Hornets made it into the red zone but the drive stalled on a fourth and five. The Hornets got close again later in the game but missed on the field goal attempt.
Bill lauded junior Trey Drozd and the way he ran the ball for the Hornets against the physical Beaver defense.
The Hornets will play the Yorktown Wildcats this Friday night. Yorktown was on their bye week last night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.