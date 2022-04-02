Two eighth-grade El Campo Middle School track records were broken this season by one athlete.
Eighth grade standout Madison Holmes is the new owner of the Ladybirds 100-meter dash and the long jump records.
“(I was) excited,” Holmes said. “I tried to hit the whiteboard, to jump up and not scratch.”
Holmes as a seventh grader came close to breaking the long jump record, but worked at it all season this year and finally broke it.
Her jump of 17’ 2.5’ at the district meet broke the previous record of 17” 1.25’ held by Whitney Turner in 2004. Holmes’ jump would have been enough to send her to the state championship last season, placing her seventh in 4A.
In the 100-meter dash, Holmes had a time of 12.40, broken earlier this season, at an electronically timed meet, according to middle school coach Nancy Humphreys. She hit 12.40, twice this season.
Holmes credited summer track in helping her break both records. She practices even when track is not in season, Holmes said.
“I’m most proud of (the long jump),” Homes said. “(I put in) a lot (of hard work).”
The 100-meter dash record was held by Heather Shorter who had a time of 12.43 in 1999.
“She does work hard,” Humphreys said. “She is the leader of the class.”
At the district meet, along with setting the long jump record, Holmes won four gold medals. She won the 100-meter dash, long jump and ran the anchor leg of the district champion 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays.
