After falling to Bellville in five sets, the El Campo Ladybirds have roared back and beaten Navasota on the road last Friday night and Needville at home Tuesday night in back-to-back games.
El Campo beat the Needville Lady Jays in a sweep 25-23, 25-14, 25-22.
The Ladybirds have beaten Needville twice this season, the first time in recent history. El Campo also beat Navastoa twice this season.
“With our close loss to Bellville, I believe it sparked a fire in the girls to finish harder. They have come together even closer and are ready to keep battling for more wins,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said.
El Campo sophomore outside hitter Adeline Hundl led the team with 18 kills and three aces against Needville. Hundl has a team-high 36 kills in the back-to-back wins.
The Ladybirds close the season with their in-county rivals, the Wharton Lady Tigers Tuesday night at home.
