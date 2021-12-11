El Campo ISD has staved off a 5A classification for another realignment and will be staying in 4A DI after the UIL released its conference cutoff numbers for 2022 through 2024 seasons.
El Campo turned in 1,112 students, well short of the 5A classification. The 4A DI conference cutoff numbers were between 880 and 1,299 students.
The realignments won’t be released until early next year. However, what is known, West Columbia will not be in El Campo’s district, with them dropping down to 4A DII, turning in 847.5 students.
With West Columbia dropping, an addition to El Campo’s district could be a yet-to-be-completed Alvin Iowa Colony which is scheduled to be opened in 2022. Outside of joining the Houston ISD district, El Campo’s district would be the next closest.
Iowa Colony’s stop in 4A could be short lived, like Fulshear who was in El Campo’s district in 2018 and 2019 with only one realignment in 4A, they are likely also destined for 5A or 6A in a couple of years. Iowa Colony would be the fourth high school in Alvin ISD. Currently, they have two 6A schools and one 5A.
The only change in Wharton County following the UIL’s release is Boling ISD dropping from 3A DI to 3D II.
This change will likely reunite East Bernard and Boling in the same district as they’ve been in years before.
East Bernard ISD turned in 308 students and Boling ISD turned in 335 students, both falling in 3A DII, which is between 250 and 359 students.
Wharton ISD turned in 613 students and will remain in 4A DII, the conference cutoff numbers were between 545 and 879 students. Wharton’s district could gain West Columbia.
Louise ISD turned in 140 students and will remain in 2A DII with the cutoff numbers between 105 and 164.4 students.
