Regional Lifters

The top three lifters in each weight class will advance to state. El Campo had no boys powerlifters make it to the state meet last season.

The El Campo Ricebirds powerlifting team will take three lifters to the regional meet next week at West Hardin High School.

El Campo seniors Alex Figirova and Taylor Manrriquez, along with junior Juan Martinez, earned their spot in regionals finishing as a top lifter in Region IV, Division II.

