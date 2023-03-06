The El Campo Ricebirds powerlifting team will take three lifters to the regional meet next week at West Hardin High School.
El Campo seniors Alex Figirova and Taylor Manrriquez, along with junior Juan Martinez, earned their spot in regionals finishing as a top lifter in Region IV, Division II.
Figirova is ranked eighth in the 220-pound weight class. His bench press of 395 is fifth best in Division II. Martinez competes in super heavyweight and is ranked fifth with a combined lift in the squat, deadlift and bench press of 1,300 pounds. Manrriquez is fourth in the 242-pound weight class. Manrriquez’s bench press of 405 pounds is second in Division II.
The top three lifters in each weight class will advance to state. El Campo had no boys powerlifters make it to the state meet last season.
Eight Louise Hornet lifters will look for a shot at state when they compete in the Region IV, Division IV meet at West Hardin High School next week.
Evan Jacinto, Daylan Sless, Imanol Mendez, Matthew Sulak, Domanic Balsemo, Trey Drozd, Ezequiel Medina and Pete Galvan, earned their place at regionals placing in the top-12 in their division.
Two Hornets are ranked in the top two in their weight class. Jacinto is ranked second in the 114-pound weight class. He has a combined lift of 665 pounds in the deadlift, bench press and squat. Mendez will enter the regional meet ranked first in the 123-pound weight class.
Mendez is the only lifter who made state last year, he finished fifth in the 114-pound weight class.
