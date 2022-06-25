El Campo today will be hunting for at three District 18 championships this weekened
The El Campo 10U and 12U baseball teams both won area championships last Tuesday night.
El Campo’s 10U will play Sweeny in a best of three series in East Bernard starting today at 7 p.m.
Sweeny 10U won their area bracket beating Tidehaven, Bay City and Palacios twice.
El Campo 12U’s also get Sweeny in a best of three series, but in Sweeny starting today at 7 p.m.
Sweeny 12U won their area bracket beating East Bernard and Sweeny twice.
El Campo’s 11U began play last night in a short best of three series against Sweeny in El Campo.
The winner of Friday’s game gets a chance to win the championship tonight in El Campo.
10U Win Over East Bernard
East Bernard had a tough time figuring out El Campo right-hander Chance Townsend allowing one unearned run across five innings, helping the red and white all-stars pick up the area championship with a 6-1 win.
The East Bernard all-stars grabbed the first run of the game with a single coming around to score on an error.
Townsend and the El Campo defense shutdown the rest of East Bernard’s bats, spreading out three base runners over the last five innings.
El Campo’s Bruce Irby led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, but East Bernard kept them off the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the second inning, El Campo evened the game. Will Bowers drew a one-out walk and, after two passed balls, made it to third base. Wyatt Prasek followed with a ground out but drove in Bowers to tie the game.
El Campo adding in two more runs in the bottom of the third inning putting them ahead 3-1.
Looking for a spark, with two outs East Bernard laced a deep flyball to the fall, but the runner was thrown out at third with a perfect relay. Pierson Prasek from the outfield wall hit his cutoff man Conley Cranek who threw a strike to Bowers.
El Campo, energized from the defensive play, took advantage off two East Bernard errors in the bottom half of the inning scoring two more runs.
Cranek replaced Townsend in the top of the sixth inning grabbing two strikeouts around a walk, closing out the win for El Campo.
Cranek also led the team with two hits.
12U Softball Falls
El Campo softball fell to Van Vleck 12-5 in the championship game in El Campo Tuesday.
El Campo advanced out of the losers bracket to face Van Vleck in the championship, needing to beat them twice to advance after losing them to start all-star play. El Campo won 14-12 to force a final game El Campo, but a handful of errors doomed the red and white all-stars.
Faith Cerney and Maggie Motal both led the 12U with two hits in the finale.
12U Baseball Wins
El Campo 12U in a rematch with Bay City for the area championship grabbed a quick 13-0 win in four innings in Palacios Tuesday.
El Campo’s pitching threw their third straight no-hitter, this time with Aiden Ballejo and Caleb Leach combining to dominate Bay City.
Jonah Poenitzsh, Keaton Koudela, Hudson Bystrek and Ballejo all had two hits each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.