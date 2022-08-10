The Louise Lady Hornets saw a lot of stout competition in their two scrimmages this past weekend, both on the road.
Louise in El Campo on Friday played games with Cuero, El Campo and Edna. The Lady Hornets went on the road again to Bay City on Saturday and played Boling, Bay City, Sweeny and Danbury.
“It was good exposure for us to get to play a lot of bigger teams right off the bat,” Louise coach Amber Miles said. “It helped me to find my strong and weak rotations and will help me to find the best fit for everyone on the team.”
Passing will be an area of focus for the Lady Hornets this upcoming week as they start playing actual games.
“We will definitely be working on serve receive, which I think is a skill most teams seem to struggle the most with, and transitioning,” Miles said. “Our hitters were caught camping out at the net a lot so transitions will be worked on as well so that we can maximize our presence on the net and not be stuck setting to only one hitter rather than having three options on the net at all times.”
The Lady Hornets will head out for their first tournament of the season tomorrow, playing in Yorktown through Saturday. Louise’s first home game will come against Victoria homeschooled next Friday.
