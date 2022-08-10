I Got It

Louise senior Kate Garrett positions herself under the volleyball to pass it to another player Friday in El Campo. Also pictured is Rhiley Drozd (right). The 2A Lady Hornets only played 3A and 4A teams this past weekend.

The Louise Lady Hornets saw a lot of stout competition in their two scrimmages this past weekend, both on the road.

Louise in El Campo on Friday played games with Cuero, El Campo and Edna. The Lady Hornets went on the road again to Bay City on Saturday and played Boling, Bay City, Sweeny and Danbury.

