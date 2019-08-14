Five athletes represented El Campo earlier this month at the 2019 State Games of America held in Lynchburg, Va.
After qualifying two years ago, the five girls swam against competition from across the nation.
El Campo youth swimmer Kyndahl Pierce finished as national champions as part of a Rosenberg relay team. Pierce in the 8 and under 100-Yard freestyle relay had a time of 1:06.36, nearly 10 seconds faster than second place. Pierce’s sister, El Campo Ladybird senior, Morgan also had a first-place finish winning the 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
Along with the Pierce sisters, Kate Chilton, Bella Kallus and Gianna Kallus also took part in the State Games.
Short Course
Complete Results
Event 1) Girls 7-8 100 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (1:15.18)
3) Kyndahl Pierce (1:20.62)
4) Bella Kallus (1:25.60)
Event 3) Girls 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (2:20.82)
6) Kate Chilton (2:48.98)
Event 5) Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (2:01.22)
5) Gianna Kallus (2:19.11)
Event 9) Girls 17-18 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (1:58.62)
2) Morgan Pierce (2:01.60)
Event 21) Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM
Winning time (Frisco, TX) (1:04.91)
28) Gianna Kallus (1:31.42)
Event 25) Girls 15-16 200 Yard IM
Winning time (2:12.61)
8) Morgan Pierce (2:42.20)
Event 27) Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (Frisco, Tx) (14.97)
4) Kyndahl Pierce (17.22)
16) Bella Kallus (20.34)
Event 29) Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (29.13)
20) Kate Chilton (36.46)
Event 31) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (Flower Mound, TX) (26.16)
38) Gianna Kallus (36.30)
Event 37) Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly
Winning time (Victoria, Tx) (16.39)
6) Kyndahl Pierce (19.37)
10) Bella Kallus (23.32)
Event 45) Girls 15-16 100 Yard Butterfly
Winning time (1:03.56)
6) Morgan Pierce (1:14.20)
Event 47) Girls 7-8 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (Sugar Land, Tx) (33.82)
7) Kyndahl Pierce (40.79)
12) Bella Kallus (47.09)
Event 61) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (Flower Mound, Tx)
21) Gianna Kallus (41.95)
Event 65) Girls 15-16 100 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (1:04.11)
13) Morgan Pierce (1:16.83)
Event 69) Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke
Winning time (36.25)
10) Kate Chilton (47.31)
Event 77) Girls 7-8 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time) Kyndahl Pierce (1:06.36)
2) Bella Kallus (1:14.44)
Event 79) Girls 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (2:06.41)
3) Kate Chilton (2:35.84)
Event 81) Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:49.55)
7) Gianna Kallus (2:11.34)
Event 85) Girls 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time) Morgan Pierce (1:49.61
Long Course
Complete Results
Event 3) Girls 16 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
Winning time (2:22.80)
2) Morgan Pierce (2:22.91)
Event 7) Girls 15-16 400 LC Meter IM
Winning time (5:50.17)
4) Morgan Pierce (6:34.94)
Event 31) Girls 15-16 200 LC Meter Backstroke
Winning time (3:01.39)
2) Morgan Pierce (3:01.73)
Event 51) Girls 15-16 400 LC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (McAllen, Tx) (5:04.30)
2) Morgan Pierce (5:42.03)
Event 55) Girls 18-24 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
Only entrant Morgan Pierce’s team (2:11.93)
Event 57) Girls 9-10 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
Winning time (2:37.21)
4) Kyndahl Pierce (3:11.06)
Event 61) Girls 7-8 200 LC Meter Freestyle
Only entrant Kyndahl Pierce (4:11.40)
Event 89) Girls 7-8 50 LC Meter Butterfly
Winning time (Sugar Land, Tx) (41.23)
4) Kyndahl Pierce (53.57)
Event 101) Girls 9-10 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
Winning time (2:23.19)
4) Kyndahl Pierce (2:55.07)
