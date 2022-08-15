A Reason To Smile

Isaiah Jarvis (left) hugs Kaiden Shelton (right) after he was hit in the head with a pitch during the Little League Southwestern Championship in Waco on Tuesday.

In a world of trash talk, bullying and overall divisiveness, moments of pure sportsmanship are, at times, few and far between. However, during the Little League Southwestern Regional championship in Waco, Texas on Tuesday, two 12-year-olds gave fans and the nation a reason to remember, that sports are to have fun.

With Pearland Little League, leading 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning with two outs, Kaiden Shelton hit Oklahoma batter, Isaiah Jarvis, in the head with a pitch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.