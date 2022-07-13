Wharton County will have representation at the 2022 AAU Track Junior Olympics early next month.
Takiyah Boston of the Wharton County Wave will be going into seventh grade when school starts this year, but before then, she’ll be competing in the long jump against the best athletes from across the nation.
Boston, from El Campo, earned a spot in the Junior Olympics with a jump of 4.62 meters (15’ 1.89” inches) at the national qualifier earlier this month in Humble.
“I was happy (to find out I won),” Boston said.
Boston was nearly a foot better than second place.
“I always get second in the long jump, and the girl who got second (normally) finishes first,” Boston said. “I thought she got first, so I had to push myself a little bit harder, and I ended up going to the next round, and they said I got first.”
According to her mother Lataine, Takiyah’s prelim jump was her best, earning her first place by channeling some extra motivation from her aunt Pammy who recently passed away.
After her first jump, Boston didn’t think she had a far enough leap to advance. In total, she did five jumps at the national qualifier.
Boston competed in two events. She also ran in the 100-yard dash with a time of 13.96, coming in 10th place out of 14 athletes.
Boston hasn’t run track before this year and was shocked she’s been able to do as well as she has.
“To be honest, no (I didn’t think I would do very good). At school, I used to beat everyone in my grade,” Boston said. “I’m from the country, and I went against all the city girls, and they’re really fast, and they can jump, and I didn’t know if I could do it or not.”
In a normal week, Boston spends two days a week training for about an hour, getting ready for upcoming track meets.
The Junior Olympics will be held in Greensboro, N.C. on Aug 2.
NOT ALONE
Boston won’t be the only athlete from the Wharton County Wave heading to Greensboro. Madison Holmes of El Campo, an incoming high school freshman, will be joining her in the long jump.
Holmes was second with a jump of 5.11 meters (16.7’), four inches better than third place. Holmes was around seven inches away from the winner of the national qualifier.
As an eighth-grader, Holmes broke two El Campo Middle School records in the long jump and the 100-yard dash.
FINALS COMPETITORS
While not qualifying for the Junior Olympics, the Wharton County Wave had two other athletes competing in the finals in Humble.
Chandler Ross of Wharton was eighth in the girls’ 8 and Under 800-meter run with a time of 3:47.27.
Diondre Brown of El Campo in the boys 8 and Under took home seventh place with a time of 15.94.
FUNDRAISING
Boston’s family is looking for donations to help her with the expenses of the trip.
For anyone who’d like to donate you can reach out to her mother Lataine at 979-616-7337.
Lataine owns the GOOD TYMES BBQ food truck and Thursday and Friday will be pulling it out with the hopes to raise some extra money to help them pay for the trip next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.