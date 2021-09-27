Fast As Can Be

El Campo junior running back Rueben Owens II sprints past the Chargers defense for one of his four first half touchdowns against the Chargers, Owens in the game played some defense and had an early interception on the Chargers first drive. The Chargers came into the game ranked 6th in the 5A Division II. El Campo will be off next week with a bye. They will start district play in two weeks on the road against Stafford.

 The El Campo Ricebirds played their most complete game of the

season and thumbed the Boerne-Champion Chargers 55-10 on the

road Friday night.

The nearly six-hour round trip and the star power of WWE Hall Of

Famer Bill Goldberg wasn’t enough to stop El Campo as the smaller

school Ricebirds (4-1) poured it on the larger school Chargers (4-1).

“We had a great week of preparation,” El Campo Head Coach Chad

Worrell said. “Our defense gave them different looks and we knew

our assignments being a little bit more seasoned in (the system). Offensively

we just executed. We were a machine on offense and special

teams was really solid as well.”

El Campo’s junior running back Rueben Owens II, also got in some

plays on defense. His interception of the Chargers on the opening drive

of the game set the tone.

The Ricebirds running the Wildbird with Owens at quarterback put

the ball in the endzone on a two play 88-yard drive. Senior wide receiver

and defensive back DK Ward on the second play, on the jet sweep, beat

the Chargers around the end and out ran everyone for a 68-yard run.

El Campo held Boerne-Champion to a three and out on the following

drive forcing a punt. The Ricebirds fumbled the ball on the second

play the next drive giving the ball back to the Chargers around midfield.

The Chargers on a fourth and two, looked like they were attempting

to fake a punt. However, the ball went over the head of the player who

was going to get the ball and back to the punter. He couldn’t gather the

football and Ricebird senior Carson Whitington fell on it giving them on

the Boerne-Champion 34-yard line.

With chants of “overrated” coming from the Chargers crowd, the

Ricebirds used a heavy dose of Owens, four straight runs to score their

second touchdown and go up 14-0.

“(The chants) didn’t bother me at all,” Owens said. “It really just

made me go harder. (Show them not) to do that.”

Owens on the night finished with more than 300 yards and four

touchdowns. He averaged 18-yards a rushing attempt.

With the offense clicking, the defense followed suit. The Chargers’

first score didn’t come until late in the third quarter with El Campo

leading 41-0. 

The Ricebird defense forced sacks, pressures and had tackles

for loss. El Campo also had three interceptions with senior linebacker

Jacob Lopez and senior Jackson Jensen giving the offense extra possessions.

“We came out and played hard. We knew they were a good team

so we had to come out fast and not slow,” Owens said. “We played a

four quarter game.”

Following the game, a transformer blew, whipping out all the lights

in the stadium minutes after regulation ended.

El Campo’s win over the Chargers closes out non-district play.

While non-district has been a learning process, beating a top 5A team is

something the team hopes they can build on.

“Coach Worrell told us in the locker room that we played the best

football that we ever played. We finally put it together tonight and

this is what it’s supposed to look,” Whitington said. “I knew we could

(put it together) I just didn’t think it would be 55-10. I tell (the guys) every

day how proud of them I am and we’re getting consistently better.”

The Ricebirds will be on a bye next week. They will start district

play on Oct. 8 on the road against the Stafford Spartans.

