The El Campo Ricebirds played their most complete game of the
season and thumbed the Boerne-Champion Chargers 55-10 on the
road Friday night.
The nearly six-hour round trip and the star power of WWE Hall Of
Famer Bill Goldberg wasn’t enough to stop El Campo as the smaller
school Ricebirds (4-1) poured it on the larger school Chargers (4-1).
“We had a great week of preparation,” El Campo Head Coach Chad
Worrell said. “Our defense gave them different looks and we knew
our assignments being a little bit more seasoned in (the system). Offensively
we just executed. We were a machine on offense and special
teams was really solid as well.”
El Campo’s junior running back Rueben Owens II, also got in some
plays on defense. His interception of the Chargers on the opening drive
of the game set the tone.
The Ricebirds running the Wildbird with Owens at quarterback put
the ball in the endzone on a two play 88-yard drive. Senior wide receiver
and defensive back DK Ward on the second play, on the jet sweep, beat
the Chargers around the end and out ran everyone for a 68-yard run.
El Campo held Boerne-Champion to a three and out on the following
drive forcing a punt. The Ricebirds fumbled the ball on the second
play the next drive giving the ball back to the Chargers around midfield.
The Chargers on a fourth and two, looked like they were attempting
to fake a punt. However, the ball went over the head of the player who
was going to get the ball and back to the punter. He couldn’t gather the
football and Ricebird senior Carson Whitington fell on it giving them on
the Boerne-Champion 34-yard line.
With chants of “overrated” coming from the Chargers crowd, the
Ricebirds used a heavy dose of Owens, four straight runs to score their
second touchdown and go up 14-0.
“(The chants) didn’t bother me at all,” Owens said. “It really just
made me go harder. (Show them not) to do that.”
Owens on the night finished with more than 300 yards and four
touchdowns. He averaged 18-yards a rushing attempt.
With the offense clicking, the defense followed suit. The Chargers’
first score didn’t come until late in the third quarter with El Campo
leading 41-0.
The Ricebird defense forced sacks, pressures and had tackles
for loss. El Campo also had three interceptions with senior linebacker
Jacob Lopez and senior Jackson Jensen giving the offense extra possessions.
“We came out and played hard. We knew they were a good team
so we had to come out fast and not slow,” Owens said. “We played a
four quarter game.”
Following the game, a transformer blew, whipping out all the lights
in the stadium minutes after regulation ended.
El Campo’s win over the Chargers closes out non-district play.
While non-district has been a learning process, beating a top 5A team is
something the team hopes they can build on.
“Coach Worrell told us in the locker room that we played the best
football that we ever played. We finally put it together tonight and
this is what it’s supposed to look,” Whitington said. “I knew we could
(put it together) I just didn’t think it would be 55-10. I tell (the guys) every
day how proud of them I am and we’re getting consistently better.”
The Ricebirds will be on a bye next week. They will start district
play on Oct. 8 on the road against the Stafford Spartans.
