In the five team district 14 in 2A Division 2, all it takes is one win to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Despite the Louise Hornets (0-7, 0-1) being winless on the year, all they need is to beat one team in their final three games and they will find themselves playing in the postseason.
Louise knows a home win Friday night over the Somerville Yeguas (2-5, 0-2) means one of the goals they started chasing at the beginning of the season will be accomplished.
“It’s a huge (game),” sophomore defensive end and right gaurd Daniel Gaona III said. “It literally tells us if we get to play past district. It’s our main chance.
With tough games against the Snook Bluejays and the Flatonia Bulldogs remaining, Somerville offers the Hornets their last chance this season to play someone around their same size roster wise.
“We’re going to have to play really well,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We’re going to have to cut down on mistakes.”
Last season, it was Louise who made the four-hour round trip and beat Somerville 51-6. In that game, graduated senior Colin Gonzales accounted for seven of Louise’s touchdowns.
Those seven touchdowns are gone and Louise so far this season has yet to hit a groove on the offensive end. Louise has scored in all but one game, but they haven’t been able to find the end zone twice. While the Hornets have had back-to-back 40 point losses, the team has seen growth from the beginning of the season.
“The past couple of games have been against really good teams,” Gaona III said. “Ever since the beginning of the year, the scores have dropped. Playing Ganado is way different than playing Burton (in terms of) the (numbers) on each team.”
In order to pick up a win over Somerville, the energy the Hornets start the game with will have to carry over all four quarters.
“(We’ve got) to keep our attitude up and we can’t let negative plays bother us,” Ganao III said. “We’re more confident (going) into this game than we have been in any other game.”
While the Hornets could be getting a boost this week in the return of Daylon Machicek who’s missed the entire season, they might be without starting running back Rogeric Schooler who left last week’s game with an injury. If Schooler doesn’t go, the Hornets run game will rely on Robert Montes, Cameron Cortez, Blayke Yeager and Leo Torres.
In district, Somerville’s defense has allowed 29 points a game.
“They got a couple of big defensive linemen, both about 300 pounds, good-sized kids and are going to be tough to move,” Bill said. Somerville’s running back and quarterback also play linebacker and will be a force to deal with on the defensive side of the ball.
The Yeguas offense will bring a run game that’s averaged 13.3 points a game this season.
“Misdirection, the T, the quarterback keeping it, they’ve got a good offensive scheme and we’re going to try and put the clamps on it,” Bill said.
Following the game with Somerville, next Friday the Hornets will go on the road to play the Bluejays.
