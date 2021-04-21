The duo of El Campo Ladybird senior guards Jackie Nichols and Mya Shorter has been a dynamic threat over the years, this season leading them to the second round of the playoffs.
For the second year in a row, both were earned the highest district end of the season awards.
Nichols was awarded District 24’s Defensive MVP. Nichols was also named to the all-region team for the second time in her career. Shorter was awarded District 24’s Offensive MVP.
While playing her point guard position, Nichols was the Ladybirds best rebounder and shot blocker. The senior point guard averaged 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 steals a game during district play.
“Jackie dominated the court defensively for the Ladybirds,” Ladybirds coach Denise Anderson said. “She (used her) quick feet to move to stop a drive, and she had multiple blocks and rebounds. Jackie’s energy and knowledge kept her constantly looking for the next steal or block. She worked well with her teammates and communication was key.”
Nichols was a complete playmaker for the Ladybirds earning one of the 20 all-region spots in Region III 4A which consists of 43 schools. Nichols also averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 assists during district.
“Jackie is a great athlete. She works defensively and offensively on the court. Jackie brings leadership to the court that allows her to work well with her teammates,” Anderson said. “She is an all-around player. Jackie can drive the lane or pass it out and be confident. Jackie’s ability to dominate in assists highlights her abilities to read the court, read the defense and still make something happen.”
Shorter for the second year in a row was the Ladybirds leading scorer and top three-point threat. Shorter, when she wasn’t hitting threes, scored a lot of points using her speed and finishing ability at the rim. Shorter scored 21.5 points per game, connecting on 32 threes and averaged 2.1 steals in district.
“Mya definitely was a game changer for the Ladybirds throughout her high school career with her three point shots, fast break layups and ability to get around a defender,” Anderson said. “When Mya was hot, look out, she wasn’t missing. She was double covered in more than a few district games since our opponents knew once she got her rhythm she would run the score up. No matter where Mya set up on the court, she was always ready to shoot. She came in clutch many times and she fired up our offense.”
The Ladybirds did not have any first-team honors, but senior guard Alanah Terrell and senior post V’Nisha Malone received second-team recognition. Seniors Rheanna Eide, Loralee Fitts and Stefany Flota were honorable mentions.
