El Campo Ricebird baseball starts their district journey next week opening the season with Sealy at home Tuesday.
The Ricebirds will open district with their first three games at home.
El Campo’s last season finished second in district. A late season loss to Bellville and a one-run loss to Sealy to start the year kept the Birds from a district championship.
In non-district play, with one game remaining, played Friday after the press deadline, the Ricebird’s record was 10-3. El Campo only has one loss this year by more than two runs.
El Campo junior pitcher Brock Rod was named one of the top-40 players in Region III according to Txhighschoolbaseball.com.
They also have El Campo predicted to finish second in district again, behind state-ranked Bellville.
El Campo returned second-team all-district players in starters, Rod, first baseman Bryce Rassmussen and the district Newcomer Of the Year in catcher/pitcher sophomore Dean Poenitzsch.
Along with Sealy and Bellville, Brookshire Royal, Wharton and Navastoa are in El Campo’s district. Bellville, Navasota, Sealy and El Campo made the playoffs, all four advanced to the second round.
Bellville was a regional finalist last season.
