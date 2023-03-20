The last district team to beat the El Campo Ladybirds is also the first team to beat them with the Needville Lady Jays snapping a 26-game district winning streak spanning five years.
The Ladybirds outhit Needville, but four errors helped the Lady Jays hand El Campo the loss 4-1 on the road.
El Campo got six hits off Lady Jays pitcher sophomore Makala Smith, but only managed one run. Smith as a freshman earned all-state honorable mention honors.
Trailing 1-0, the Ladybirds got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. After two quick strikeouts, Ladybird senior Anna Rod singled to center field. One pitch into junior Keona Wells at bat, Rod stole second base. Wells put the ball in play, to score Rod and tie the game. With the throw going to the plate, it allowed Wells to take second base. However, a final strikeout ended the inning.
Needville retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning, scoring a single run with two outs. The Lady Jays added another two in the fourth, also with two outs in the inning.
Trailing 4-1, the Ladybirds loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth. The Lady Jays got back-to-back groundouts to escape El Campo’s final scoring opportunity.
Ladybird senior Morgan Russell, Wells and Rod had two hits each, the only El Campo players who picked up hits.
El Campo sophomore Carlee Bubela went seven innings in the circle, giving up four hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts.
The Ladybirds 24 hours earlier run-ruled the Navasota Lady Rattlers 15-0 in four innings at Legacy Field.
Rod had a big game with two hits, one a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to make it an 11-0 game. The Lady Rattlers only had one clean inning against El Campo. The Ladybirds scored multiple runs in the first, third and fourth.
A triple from Wells in the bottom of the fourth scored the final two Ladybirds to end the game.
Rod, Bubela and Kate Bubela led the team with two hits each.
El Campo senior Bridget Dorotik pitched four innings, allowed two hits and struck out six batters. Navasota didn’t pick up their first hit until the top of the fourth inning.
The Ladybirds are 3-1 in district play, behind Needville who is undefeated with four wins.
