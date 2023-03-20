Rod And Score

El Campo senior Anna Rod scores a run against Bellville on the road last Friday night. Rod this past week, had a big week with four hits and a home run. Rod plays second base for the Ladybirds.

The last district team to beat the El Campo Ladybirds is also the first team to beat them with the Needville Lady Jays snapping a 26-game district winning streak spanning five years.

The Ladybirds outhit Needville, but four errors helped the Lady Jays hand El Campo the loss 4-1 on the road.

