Two Louise athletes represented the area at the state powerlifting meet held in Abilene late last month.
Hornet junior Pete Galvan and sophomore Evan Jacinto were among the 164 lifters to make it to state.
Jacinto placed 16th out of 19 lifters in the 114-pound weight class, lifting a combined 755 pounds. Jacinto blew away his personal best by 50 pounds at the state meet, with bests in the squat, bench press and deadlift.
Galvan was 10th in the 308-pound division lifting a combined 1,400 pounds. Like Jacinto, Galvan destroyed his personal best by 60 pounds with bests in all three lifts.
The Hornets had eight athletes lift at the regional meet. The Hornets had three lifters at state last season.
El Campo didn’t have any lifters at state this season, but the Ricebirds had three at regionals. The El Campo powerlifting program started last year. Ricebird junior Juan Martinez had the team’s best finish, placing third in the super heavyweight class with a combined 1,380 pounds.
