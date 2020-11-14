When healthy the Louise Hornets were a team to be reckoned with in 2020.
The Hornets (5-4, 3-3) against D’Hanis Cowboys (7-0,5-0) started the game healthy. But a couple of injuries in-game hampered the Hornets, ending their season 28-21 in Karnes City Friday night.
“When the polls came out in the beginning of the season, we weren’t even in the top four of the district and we made the playoffs,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “I’m so proud of the (team’s) heart and grit. They went out and represented Louise well.”
Down senior quarterback Daylon Machicek who left the game with an injury in the third quarter, Louise was still in the game.
Senior running back Rogeric Schooler stepped in his absence and late in the fourth quarter, the Hornets had pulled within one score of the Cowboys.
On third and long nearing the red-zone, Schooler made a big play to make it fourth and fourth. Schooler was injured on the play and had to be taken out. Louise down to their third quarterback of the game failed to pick up the fourth down.
The Cowboys took over and controlled the ball the rest of the game.
“That was the turning point,” Bill said. “We had Daylon out, Rogeric out and we didn’t get it. That was pretty much the ending of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.