Rice Consolidated Raider senior William Lujan missed out on going to the state cross country meet by two places as a junior. In his final year, he came into the season knowing he was going to make state this time around.
“I knew I was going since last year,” Lujan said. “You’ve got to go in with the mindset that you’re going to make it.”
Lujan at regionals finished in 29th place last year. In Corpus Christi, on Monday he had a time of 18:12.90 to finish 20th securing an individual spot at the state meet in Round Rock next Saturday.
At regionals, Lujan let pretty much the entire field pass him by. With each mile, his pace picked up and he was able to cross the finish line ahead of 152 other runners.
“I was really excited,” Lujan said. “We didn’t have the results right away but I figured I was going. When the results came back the paper said I was going as an individual so I was glad.”
The Rice Consolidated senior will be making his first and only trip to state as a competitor. As a freshman, we went to state to watch a fellow Raider compete, so he does have a little background with what to expect.
“It was pretty crazy, it was a lot of people, way more packed than regionals,” Lujan said. “I’m pretty excited. I was also thinking, it’s just another race, I’ve done it a million times, I can do it again.”
The Raider boys team finished in 13th place out of 24 teams. The Raiders had two girls compete at regionals and Haley Ray had the highest finish with a 13:49.68 for 43rd.
AREA FINISHES
The Louise Hornets cross country team will also have a representative going to state. Hornet freshman Antonio Martinez finished with a time of 17:43.26 to take home 12th place. Martinez was 20 seconds shy of a top 10 finish.
The Hornets boys team finished in 11th place.
The El Campo girls team finished in last place at regionals. Senior Maddy Dewey run of 14:09.86 was a team-best for 109th place.
