The El Campo Ricebirds football season might not have ended with them playing in Dallas for the state championship, but considering how last year went, 2019 was a rousing success.
After missing the playoffs last season, the Ricebirds came out and finished the year going 10-3 and 8-2 in the regular season. Their rushing attack pounded the ball and their defense got stronger as the year went on. In district play it was tough to score on El Campo.
Not only did the Ricebirds turn heads, but their play was heard around the state and the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors handed El Campo five honorable mention All-State players.
Senior offensive linemen Devon Earls and Cole Riha, sophomore running back Johntre Davis a first-year varsity player, senior defensive tackle Dontavian Bluntson and junior defensive back Charles Shorter, all earned an honorable mention.
STATS
Earls had 13 pancake blocks.
Riha had 14 pancake blocks.
Davis had 202 carries and 1,372 yards, a 6.79 yard-average with 19 touchdowns and a long of 70 yards.
Bluntson had 70 tackles, 20 were for a loss, six sacks, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Shorter had 30 tackles, one fumble recovery, five passes defended and two interceptions.
