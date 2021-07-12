The El Campo Ladybirds’ softball program will have a new head coach for the first since 2015 with the hiring of Haley Colwell.
Colwell is replacing Roxanne Cavazos, who stepped away from coaching but is remaining with the district. Colwell comes to El Campo after four seasons in Whitesboro, who plays in Region II in 3A.
El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell interviewed around five people for the job, but not Colwell initially. The first group of interviews were high-quality candidates, Worrell said. However, he was looking for more.
Worrell reached out to two college softball coaches he knew seeking names for his search. Both told him Colwell was the coach to get.
“(They said) she’s a good young softball coach, so I asked her to call me. She didn’t apply for this job,” Worrell said. “(When she called) I talked to her about the job and after her season ended, she came down and interviewed, and we got her. That’s a deal where we went out and recruited her.”
Before talking to Worrell, Colwell had never heard of El Campo nor the Ladybirds. She did know of Worrell through the coaching community and his numerous state championships at Brock, which was also in Region II.
The new head coach had no intention of leaving Whitesboro, but the call from Worrell changed everything.
“I wasn’t really looking. I was happy where I was, but Coach Worrell called and said, ‘Hey come down here.’ I was like I should probably go and check that out,” Colwell said. “I thought it would be a huge growth leadership step for me and his mentorship is going to be great. I feel like he gives a lot back to the game and his coaches.”
Colwell is a softball lifer. She played for S&S Consolidated High School in Sadler. At Texas Woman’s University, she was part of the team that made it to the Division II World Series in 2013. She closed her college career playing for Texas A&M University-Commerce.
After college, her first job in coaching was at Tioga High School, a 1A school in Region II. At Tioga, she started the softball program. Following Tioga, she’s been at Whitesboro. While she didn’t need to build the program from scratch, Colwell started with a team that was bottom in their district. Whitesboro won zero games her first season but made steps each season culminating, with a second-round playoff game this year.
The Ladybirds are coming off an undefeated District championship, and Colwell is being given the keys to a team ready-made for a playoff run.
“I told the girls when I first got here that I moved seven hours away to win a state championship with you, and that got them fired up,” Colwell said. “Softball has had success in the past and there is a lot of potential here and that’s why I’m here.”
While softball is still a long way off, they’re getting work in during the summer as part of the Ladybirds’ offseason workout program. Four times a week, Ladybird athletes have strength and conditioning. Softball players, once a week, get to run through drills with Colwell at Legacy Field as part of their sport-specific skill instruction.
The Ladybirds have a good foundation, but the extra skills work they are getting during the summer will be impactful when softball season starts, Colwell said.
“They’re successful and we’re going to continue to be successful,” Colwell said. “It’s just the little things and the preseason work and what they’re doing now in strength and conditioning is going to helpfully get them past the second and third round of the playoffs.”
SECOND POSITION
Along with softball, she is the girls’ strength and conditioning coordinator.
Ladybird athletes ranging from incoming seventh-graders through incoming seniors this season are getting to work out with coaches, a first for the El Campo girls program.
Throughout the first month of the offseason program, Ladybird athletes have taken steps each week, going from just conditioning drills to now adding in weight room work.
“Strength and conditioning is as it says, you strengthen your muscles and condition your body” Colwell said. “What a lot of people (don’t think about) it’s (also) injury prevention. The more apt we are to putting these muscles and your body into different (things) the more it will translate to games. The kids showing up each and every day, they are going to benefit hugely next year.”
The Ladybirds’ numbers have peaked near 100 athletes during their first month.
To make the workouts fun during the hot summer months, Colwell has added a “Leader Of The Flock” award, which has been given to athletes who stand out for the whole week. Winners have been high school athletes Keona Wells and Abby Stehling and middle school athlete Mercedes Leasman.
