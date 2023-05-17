El Campo couldn’t ask for much more, holding the fourth-ranked team in the state to three runs. With offense at a premium, the Ricebirds weren’t able to plate any runs in the second game as they fell 3-0 to the Boerne Greyhounds Friday night at Del Ville High School to end their season.
One earned run was all the Ricebirds allowed the Greyhounds, but two more unearned runs made the lead too much to overcome.
Two hits and three walks were all the Ricebirds could muster offensively.
While the Ricebirds allowed seven hits, only two were for extra bases.
The Greyhounds grabbed their first run with smallball. After a leadoff single, a sac bunt and a groundout moved the runner over to third base. A passed ball scored the runner from third to make it 1-0.
Boerne put more pressure on the Ricebirds getting runners on first and second with two outs. El Campo induced a groundout to get out of the innng.
El Campo’s best chance at scoring came in the top of the fourth inning with senior Kyle Barosh leading off with a double. Despite the runner in scoring postion, the Greyhounds quickly got two outs. Not wanting to see Ricebird senior Bryce Rasmussen tie the game, the Greyhounds intentionally walked the lefty. With two on and two outs, Boerne induced a flyout to end the threat.
No other Ricebird runner made it to second base the rest of the night.
Boerne added a pair of insureance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
El Campo finished the season third in district with a 9-3 record. In the first round of the playoffs El Campo beat Brazosport.
Bellville is the only district team still alive in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.