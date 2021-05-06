The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers finished conference play Sunday afternoon beating the Blinn Buccaneers 6-4 in Bryan. The win gave the Pioneers the second seed in Region 14’s South Zone.
The Pioneers (26-25, 17-13) will play Bossier Parish Community College at Irwin Field at The University of Texas at Tyler Ballpark in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 Regional this Friday.
Freshman Stanley Tucker from Lamar Consolidated leads the Pioneers with a .407 batting average and 13 home runs. He’s second in the region in home runs. Freshman Ben Columbus from West Vancouver, B.C., is second on the team with eight home runs. Sophomore Antonio Gauthier a sophomore from Lake Charles, La., leads the Pioneers with 21 stolen bases.
Freshman Jackson Kiddy from Sweeny leads the Pioneers pitching staff with a 2.87 ERA in 53.1 innings.
Wharton closed the season taking three of four in a four-game series with Blinn. Wharton this year is 2-1 against Bossier Parish Community College.
The Regional winner will compete in Super Regional May 14.
