A pair of key hits by two juniors in Ashley Fisher and Kate Bubela, along with seven strong innings in the circle from freshman Carlee Bubela helped the Ladybirds beat the Huffman-Hargrave Lady Falcons 4-1 Saturday morning in Tomball.
The win was only the second time in program history, dating back to 1993, that the Ladybirds advanced out of the third round. The last time came in 2000.
“I’m really proud of my team,” El Campo senior Alyssa Mendez said. “We really came a long way together.”
The Ladybirds, with little room for error, won the final two games after dropping the first in the best of the three series. The Ladybirds even trailed in the finale, needing to come from behind to grab the win.
“We knew coming into this series and the last series we had to bring our A-game and we worked really hard the past two weeks preparing for these last two rounds,” El Campo coach Haley Colwell said. “The girls just stayed confident all week and we got them today.”
Trailing 1-0, El Campo managed two base runners in the first two innings with the Huffman-Hargrave defense, keeping them off the base paths.
El Campo’s offense started to get going in the bottom of the third inning. Ladybird sophomore Keona Wells was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. After a flyout, Mendez hit a grounder back to the pitcher. Hustling down the line, Mendez slid headfirst into the base and was called safe.
Huffman-Hargrave induced a deep flyball, for the second out, but far enough to move Wells to third. With Fisher at the plate, Mendez stole second base, putting her and Wells in scoring position. Fisher dumped the ball into left field, bringing home both runs and putting the Ladybirds on top.
“I was really nervous (batting) but I was super excited to help my team and do it for them,” Fisher said.
El Campo added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning getting two more scores. Mendez with one out reached on an infield single, Kate would drive her in with a deep home run over the centerfield wall putting El Campo ahead 4-1.
The Lady Falcons tried to rally in the top of the sixth but were shut out. After two quick outs, Huffman-Hargrave got a single and a walk, putting pressure on Carlee. The freshman pitcher fired back getting a strikeout to end the threat.
In the top of the seventh with two outs, the Lady Falcons lined a ball into leftfield. El Campo junior Morgan Russell on a run caught the ball, ending the game, sending the dugout and fans who came to watch into an eruption of cheers. Russell threw her glove into the air and joined the celebration in front of the dugout, winning their second playoff series on the Tomball field.
“We’ve worked so, so, hard for this and our hard work is finally starting to pay off,” Fisher said.
In the finale, Carlee allowed four hits and two walks, striking out eight batters. Huffman-Hargrave scored one unearned run.
“It’s pretty hot out here so you’ve got to keep battling the whole time and keep doing your best,” Carlee said.
Mendez, Kate and senior Jordyn Lehde had two hits each in the third game.
The Falcons last year ended the Ladybirds’ season in the second round.
THE FIRST LADYBIRDS
The Ladybirds in 2000 advanced to the regional finals after winning the district with a 10-2 record. The Ladybirds had a first-round bye but went on to beat New Caney, La Marque and Magnolia (state champs from the year before). In the region final, they lost a tight game to Brenham 5-4.
WHO’S NEXT
The Ladybirds will play the Lake Belton Lady Broncos on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond in College Station.
In the playoffs, Lake Belton has used two pitchers in sophomore Shelby Schultz and junior Zakayia Fredrick.
Schultz in Lake Belton’s last five games pitched four times, pitching 24 innings allowing one earned one and striking out 43 batters.
Sophomore Casey Schultz leads the team with eight hits (two home runs) and eight RBIs in the past five games and they are hitting .381 as a team in those games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.