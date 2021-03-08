El Campo Ricebird sophomore running back Rueben Owens II announced that he is verbally committing to the University of Texas Longhorns on his social media last Thursday.
The sophomore running back is the Longhorns’ first commit from the 2023 recruiting class. Owens is currently ranked the number one recruit in the state, the number two running back in the country and the 26th overall prospect nationally according to 247sports.com.
Owens has offers from more than 20 schools, the Univesity of Southern California, Louisana State University, Oklahoma University and Auburn University to name a few.
“Texas has been on my radar and they have been in touch since I was a freshman,” Owens said. “They came up here to the school and outside the weight room offered me in person.”
Longhorns running backs coach Stan Drayton meet him last year. Despite the Longhorns making a head coaching change from Tom Herman to Steve Sarkisian the former Alabama Offensive Coordinator, Drayton was retained. No other school has made the trip to El Campo to see him.
By verbally committing, Owens is hoping it allows him more free-time to focus on things outside of recruiting.
“It’s not an easy thing, coaches calling you every day and blowing up your phone,” Owens said. “(When you talk to a coach) it just doesn’t take five minutes, it can take hours.”
Following football, Owens played basketball and now he is on the track team.
This season Owens was named an honorable mention to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State teams. He was also named the district co-MVP alongside fellow teammate junior fullback Johntre Davis and Bay City senior quarterback Avery Smith. In his two seasons, Owens has run the ball for 2,300 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.
With two more seasons left in El Campo before he takes his talents to college, new head football coach Chad Worrell is excited about the future.
“He’s a gifted individual,” Worrell said. “He’s got super ability. To be in a long line of Ricebirds through the past that D1 schools are coming to get a look at, that’s going to help his teammates get looks as well. It’s a great opportunity.”
