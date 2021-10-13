The Louise Hornets have a tough task ahead of them in the number seven team in the state, the Falls City Beavers.
With the Hornet Stadium field still under construction, the battle between the two undefeated District 16 teams will take place under the lights in Ganado Friday night at 7 p.m.
“We know it’s possible, watching the Aggies beat Alabama,” senior Daniel Gaona III said. “Just watching that game gave us up hope. Before we were talking like we already lost. Now we’re talking like we have a chance to beat (one of) the (best) teams in the state.”
Louise (5-2, 3-0) has been dominant in district through their first three games. The Beavers (5-1, 2-0) started district with a forfeit win over the Pettus War Eagles, last week, they took down Yorktown 50-12.
The Hornets last season lost 47-0 to Falls City on the road.
Falls City is going to run the ball and test the Hornets’ defense and see if they can make tackles. Falls City complied more than 300 yards of rushing against Yorktown.
Louise’s defense has allowed 12 total points in district, dropping their season average to 11.7 points per game.
“Defense is our strong side. That’s what most teams look out from us,” Gaona said.
Gaona has been all over the field in district leading the Hornets with 24 tackles, a pass knocked down and a forced fumble.
He and the Hornets defense will need to keep track of the Falls City run game, four ball carriers have rushed for more than 220 yards.
Falls City defense, not counting the forfeit win is allowing 10.6 points a game on average.
The Hornet offense will have to be sound and not allow Falls City any extra chances.
“We’ve got to take our time, control the clock and try to keep turnovers from occurring and keep it close,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said. “We might put a few wrinkles in, but we’re going to try and remain the same as much as we can.”
Falls City returns two all-state honorable mention defensive players from last season.
The Hornets run game in district is averaging 270 yards a game.
