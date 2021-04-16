The El Campo Ricebird track team is adding another plaque to the trophy case after winning a share of the District 23/24 Area Championship for their first time in history.
At Tiger Stadium for the second week in a row, the Ricebirds put together strong performances finishing with 144 points, tying with Sealy for first place Wednesday night.
The Ricebirds’ first-place finish comes a week after winning the district championship.
The area meet was added to the UIL track schedule in 2013. El Campo won a share of the district track championship in 2015 but did not repeat that performance at the area meet.
“I’m so proud of the effort these young men have put in to win the area track meet,” El Campo athletic director Chad Worrell said. “They have improved each week and I couldn’t be happier with the way they competed on Wednesday.”
The boys’ team earned points in the 15 different events they competed in, earning first-place finishes in six different events. Ricebird sophomore Rueben Owens II and senior Charles Shorter both had three first-place finishes. Owens earned gold in the long jump and he was part of the 4x100-meter and the 4x200-meter relay teams. Shorter came in first in the triple jump and was part of the gold medal-winning relays.
The Ladybirds didn’t get the top spot but they will have athletes competing in regionals in eight different events. El Campo senior Jackie Nichols had two individual first-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump, she also was part of the 4x200-meter relay team.
The El Campo track program will be sending a large contingent to the Region III meet next Friday at Challenger Stadium in League City. The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet will advance to state which will take place in May. El Campo will face schools top schools like Carthage, Silsbee, Hardin-Jefferson and Waco La Vega, the boys 2019 state champions.
GIRLS RESULTS
4x100-meter relay
1) Brookshire Royal 50.66
3) Wharton 52.23
7) El Campo 57.43
800-meter run
1) Sealy 2:26.24
2) El Campo - Breanna Perez 2:30.44
3) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez 2:32.16
100-meter hurdles
1) Bellville
2) El Campo Alexia Alcalais 16.86
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo 1:45.42
4) Wharton 1:50.42
300-meter hurdles
1) Bellville 48.89
3) El Campo Alexia Alcalais 49.92
200-meter run
1) Houston North Forrest 25.41
3) El Campo Ebrashia Lindsey 26.73
5) El Campo Keona Wells 27.55
1,600-meter run
1) Sealy 5:47.98
2) El Campo Sierra Hernandez 5:49.81
4x400-meter relay
1) Sealy 4:23.17
4) Wharton 4:50.53
Long jump
1) El Campo Jackie Nichols 18”0.5’
3) Wharton Courtney Coleman 16”5.5’
Shot put
1) Houston Kashmere 35”02’
6) El Campo Kierra North 31”11’
Triple jump
1) El Campo Jackie Nichols 38”8.5’
BOYS RESULTS
3,200-meter run
1) Sealy 10:54.28
4) El Campo Andres Torres 11:30.67
4x100-meter relay
1) El Campo 42.56
800-meter run
1) Sealy 2:00.68
4) Wharton Kameron Mitchell 2:04.15
6) El Campo Andres Torres 2:14.64
110-meter hurdles
1) El Campo Hendrick Hundl 14.84
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo 1:29.89
5) Wharton 1:33.16
400-meter dash
1) Houston Mickley Leland 51.11
3) Wharton Kameron Mitchell 52.29
6) El Campo Reed Jung 53.64
300-meter hurdles
1) Bellville 40.45
2) El Campo Hendrick Hundl 42.37
200-meter dash
1) El Campo De’Koreyus Ward 21.75
1,600-meter run
1) Sealy 4:37.44
5) El Campo Andres Torres 5:12.63
4x400-meter relay
1) Sealy 3:30.42
2) El Campo 3:30.92
Discus
1) Sealy 124”07’
5) El Campo Hal Erwin 113”11’
High jump
1) Brookshire Royal 6”2’
2) El Campo Hendrick Hundl 6”
Long jump
1) El Campo Rueben Owens II 23”3.75’
3) El Campo Charles Shorter 22”0.25’
7) El Campo Paul Osore 18”
Shot put
1) El Campo Kerry North 49”
6) Wharton DaTreon Norman 39”9.50’
Triple jump
1) El Campo Charles Shorter 44”9’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.