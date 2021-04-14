Behind the strength of three home runs University of Houston-Victoria junior first baseman Zach Lee of El Campo earned the Red River Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the week of April 5-11.
Lee’s hot bat helped the Jaguars as UHV took three of four conference games from Jarvis Christian.
In the four games, Lee compiled a .600 batting average with a 1.200 slugging percentage and a .684 on-base percentage.
“It felt great to go up there and be able to produce for my team,” Lee told the Leader-News. “I just had a lot of confidence going up to the plate each time and I was just seeing the ball well. Felt great to be able to do my part in a couple of big team games and a couple of big team wins this past weekend.”
Lee belted a team-leading three home runs and helped the Jaguars in the series opener with two home runs, as the team tied a single-game school record with six home runs. He finished with five RBI and four runs scored while going 9-for-15 at the plate.
Lee did not strike out in 15 plate appearances and recorded 26 putouts without committing an error at first base.
In 22 games this season, he has compiled a .298 batting average with 13 RBIs, 13 runs and a team-leading five home runs, the second-most in the conference.
The Jaguars are fifth in the conference with a 5-7 record.
Before joining Houston-Victoria, Lee played for Bossier Parish CC and Wharton County Junior College.
