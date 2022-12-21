Score

El Campo junior Raymond Moreno gets ready to kick the ball, which would end up in the back of the net at home against Sealy last Tuesday.

The El Campo Ricebird soccer team closed out the scrimmage portion of their schedule with a win over the Sealy Tigers last Tuesday night at home.

It wasn’t a game, but the Ricebirds outscored the Tigers 2-1 with goals from junior forward Raymond Moreno and senior midfielder Alexis Salazar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.