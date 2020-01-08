At the Coastal Bend Zone swim meet over the weekend, the Ricebirds who had times that qualified for the finals did well.
Senior Camryn Jansky had two first-place swims and fellow senior Conner Williams made his return from an injury and helped two relay teams take home top-four finishes.
With District coming at the end of the month, this weekend will be the swim team’s last competitive meet when they take part in the Brazoswood Invitational Saturday.
RESULTS
Event 2) Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time (1:41.47)
4) Zane Garner, Gage Garner, Conner Williams, Reid Williams 1:47.19
Event 7) Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time - Camryn Jansky (25.55)
Event 8) Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (22.40)
5) Conner Williams (23.21)
7) Gage Garner (23.65)
11) Reid Williams (25.66)
16) Carson Whitington (27.28)
Event 12) Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
Winning time (53.68)
4) Zane Garner (1:02.32)
Event 14) Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Winning time (49.17)
6) Conner Williams (52.76)
11) Reid Williams (57.39)
Event 18) Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:31.75)
3 Gage Garner, Reid Williams, Conner Williams, Carson Whitington (1:38.62)
9) Zane Garner, Mason Fuechec, Dylan Cook, Colby Williams (1:51.66)
Event 19) Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Winning time - Camryn Jansky (1:02.57)
Event 20) Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Winning time (51.31)
5) Zane Garner (1:07.09)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.