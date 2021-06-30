El Campo linemen destroyed their Division II competition en route to their first Linemen Challenge state championship by a whopping 39 points Saturday morning at Hardin–Simmons University in Abilene.
“On our schedule, it said 1 p.m. leave with the trophy and that’s it, we were following the schedule,” senior Albernie North said. “We put a 125 percent (effort in) no backing down and no giving up.”
Overall El Campo finished with 98 points, Dumas High School who came in second had 59 points.
“It’s not that I didn’t think we’d win, I thought we had a good chance at winning, but actually being there and winning was mindblowing and one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been a part of,” senior Jack Dorotik said.
The Ricebird line competed in 12 different events finishing first in seven. The red and white linemen came in third place overall out of all schools including Division I, in the bench press, behind a strong showing from senior Juan Leal with a personal best 25 reps of 225 pounds. El Campo finished behind Arlington and Abilene Wylie, a 6A and 5A school respectively.
“I was just super, super proud of the way our linemen competed in their first-ever state championship and dominated the way that they did was impressive,” El Campo Atheltic Director Chad Worrell said.
Worrell noted a team-first mentality and passion were on display throughout events.
Following seven-on-seven on Friday, an El Campo player needed a trip to the emergency room in College Station. After getting cleared, that player and his family made the nearly five-hour drive to compete in the linemen events Saturday morning. In the power drive event, senior Jack Dorotik gave up his spot to junior Sloan Hubert who he knew would do better.
“That’s the type of attitudes we’re looking for here and that’s the type of things that make you great,” Worrell said. “When you have unselfish kids and tough kids who are willing to battle through (pain) and willing to give up competition time for a teammate who they think is better.”
The only event the Ricebirds picked up no points was in the tire flip, with officials making El Campo linemen do two more flips adding around five seconds to their time. While that was a setback the big guys took it in stride and kept giving standout performances.
Two events were added to the state competition, the monster sled, which had two linemen sitting on a sled while three teammates pushed it and also the truck pull, where linemen pulled a large truck for 20 yards.
No El Campo linemen weigh more than 300 pounds, but the Ricebirds speed and strength helped carry them through nearly every event.
“I guess we just work harder than everyone, that’s all there is to it,” Dorotik said.
El Campo finished first in the sled relay 34.72 seconds, beating Dumas High School by three seconds. In the farmers’ walk, which had linemen carry 170 pounds around a course, El Campo had a time of 60.58, three seconds faster than all competition in every division. The Ricebirds in the bench press had 21 more points then Dumas with 234 points.
El Campo came in first in the obstacle course with a time of 63.79, beating Brownwood High School who had a time of 64.28. In powerdrive, El Campo was fifth with a time of 20.25, Brownwood was first with a time of 19.03. El Campo came in first in the medicine ball throw edging out Lampasas High School and Stephenville High School with a combined throw of 27 feet.
El Campo had the fastest run in all divisions in the monster sled with a time of 19.59. The red and white linemen had the quickest time of all schools in the dumbbell relay with 77 seconds. In the truck push, El Campo was tied with Stephenville with a time of 9.43 seconds for third place. The Ricebrids’ in the final timed event, the worm carry came in fourth with a time of 16.56.
To close the state lineman challenge El Campo beat Hondo High School, Somerset High School and Lampasas before losing to Stephenville in the tug-of-war championship.
The Ricebirds had an outstanding day and it’s not a stretch to think they could have had a top finish against the Division I schools. Spring High School won Division I and to qualify for state, El Campo beat them by one point earlier this month.
Ricebird lineman who were part of the state challenge team Jaime Leal, Tristan Harper, Alex Figirova, C , Thomas Martinez, Albernie North, Luke Wenglar, Kerry North, Jack Dorotik, Juan Leal, Taylor Manriquez, Sloan Hubert, Zach King, Hal Erwin, Lucas Pfiel, Clarence Farrow and Carter Hlavinka.
