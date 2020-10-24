Twenty-eight second-half points kept Louise from securing a third-place spot in District 16.
The Hornets (5-3, 3-3) on the road dropped their final regular-season game of the year to the Yorktown Wildcats (5-3, 4-1) 35-14.
With the loss, the Hornets will be the fourth and final team from District 16 to make the playoffs.
Senior quarterback Daylon Machicek gave Louise their first and only lead of the game with seconds left in the first half.
The lead was short-lived after Yorktown scored on a trick play to close out the half.
Louise stayed close, with Machicek adding another score in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets couldn’t match the Wildcats offense as they pulled away late.
“We had a great first half,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We played well enough to win, but we gave up big plays and we didn’t execute late in the game.”
The Hornets will play either Charlotte or D’Hanis.
Both teams are currently undefeated in District 15 and will play each other next week to decide first-place.
The Hornets next week will have a bye to close their district schedule. Louise also has an open date the following week.
The Hornets will opt to rest and heal up before the playoffs start.
”I’m pleased with the season and the (players) effort. We just got some bad breaks (during the season),” Bill said.
(0) comments
