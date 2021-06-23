The El Campo Ricebirds will compete at the state seven-on-seven tournament in College Station this Thursday and Friday.
The state tournament did not take place last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
This is the Ricebirds’ first time back at the state level since 2017 when they lost to Graham, the eventual champions, in the first round.
El Campo will play in Division II and in the seeding round will face what might be the toughest in the tournament, in Group B with Carthage, Melissa and Whitney. Including El Campo, in the group will see three of the top 10 4A schools in the state. Carthage is ranked number one in 4A D2, El Campo is ranked fourth in 4A D1 and Melissa is ranked third in 4A D2.
“If you’re going to be the best you have to beat the best,” El Campo Atheltic Director Chad Worrell said. “Right off the bat we’re going to see some of the best athletes in the tournament and hopefully, that will preparing us for the bracket play.”
“Us, Melissa and Carthage are the three teams picked to win, so it’s going to be close games,” junior Sloan Hubert said. “I think we’re all going into it, (thinking) we’re all going to be able to play against some harder teams and get some tougher competition.”
All three teams will play each other once and the top two teams will be placed in the championship bracket while the bottom two get placed into the consolation bracket competing on Friday. The games Friday will be single elimination.
Coming into the tournament the Ricebrids are on a bit of a roll, having won every seven-on-seven game they’ve played finishing 19-0.
El Campo has put a lot of work into seven-on-seven, not only playing 19 games, but after summer workouts they are working on catching and defending.
“I’m pretty confident, we haven’t lost yet,” junior Hal Erwin said. “We’re getting better at what we’re not the best at.”
Behind a strong defense with corners closing hard on passes and linebackers batting down passes, offensives have had a hard time scoring on El Campo. The offense has been fast, athletic and long which has helped the Ricebirds turn in some commanding performances throughout the seven-on-seven season.
“The kids are excited about this opportunity,” Worrell said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing them go out there and compete. I’m really going in with no expectations of how well we’re going to do at the tournament, it’s more we’re just looking forward to seeing how our kids are going to compete and spend some time together as a team.”
Only one district team will also be competing at state in the Needville Bluejays. Wharton County is sending two teams to state with East Bernard playing in the Division III tournament.
